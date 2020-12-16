Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Story continues below

Mr. Piers VanZiffle, Chairman of the Board of Northstar Electronics, would like to invite Mr. Tom Serjeant, to the Board of Directors of Northstar Electronics effective Dec 18, 2020. Mr. Serjeant brings more than 30 years of engineering and flying experience to the company.

Originally from St. John’s, Newfoundland, Tom’s career has taken him across the world from NFLD & Labrador, to the United Kingdom, and from Australia to South Africa. Tom started his Engineering training at Memorial University in St. John’s, NL and completed it in the UK. Tom’s experience in the aviation and construction industries and strong business sense allow him to effectively access business opportunities for African companies with stakeholders throughout the world. Tom is currently Vice President JPOM – Cape Town, South Africa where he works with the rest of the JPOM team in Canada and globally to present specific business opportunities and strategies for accessing such opportunities to his clients. An accomplished aerobatic pilot and an avid sailor, Tom resides in Somerset West (Cape Town), South Africa.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(a) Financial Statements of business acquired. Not applicable.

(b) Pro forma financial information. Not applicable.

(c) Shell company transactions. Not applicable.

(d) Exhibits. Not applicable.

About Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR)

INC Research Holdings, Inc. is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company is focused on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services. The Company’s Clinical Development Services segment offers all clinical development services, including full-service global studies, as well as ancillary services, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, study reports to assist customers with their drug development process, quality assurance audits and specialized consulting services. The Company’s Phase I Services segment focuses on clinical development services for Phase I trials, which include scientific exploratory medicine, first-in-human studies through proof-of-concept stages and support for Phase I studies in established compounds.