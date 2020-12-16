GENUFOOD ENERGY ENZYMES CORP. (OTCMKTS:GFOO) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Item 3.02.

On December 15, 2020, Genufood Energy Enzymes Corp. (the “Company”) completed a private offering of its common stock. The Company sold 107,000,000 shares of its common stock to 34 individuals at a purchase price of $0.01 per share, for gross and net proceeds of $1,070,000. The offering was exempt from the registration provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, to Section 4(a)(2) thereof and Regulation D and/or Regulation S promulgated thereunder.

On December 15, 2020, the Company purchased 80,000 shares of Series C Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred Shares”), at $10.00 per share, for a total purchase price of $800,000, from Hukui Biotechnology Corporation (“Hukui”), to that certain Series C Preferred Shares Subscription Agreement dated September 23, 2020 (the “Hukui Agreement”). As previously reported, to the Hukui Agreement, the Company has agreed to purchase an aggregate 200,000 Series C Preferred Shares, at $10.00 per share, for an aggregate investment of $2,000,000, in a series of three closings from December 15, 2020 through June 30, 2022.



About GENUFOOD ENERGY ENZYMES CORP. (OTCMKTS:GFOO)

Genufood Energy Enzymes Corp. is an enzyme distributor. The Company exports and distributes enzyme products for human consumption, as well as for animal consumption. Its ProCellax range of enzyme products are for human consumption and are all-natural. All ProCellax range of enzyme products are suitable for vegetarians and vegans. ProCellax enzymes are extracted from fruits and vegetables, free of pesticides, chemicals, preservatives, animal derivatives, dairy, lactose, yeast, fish or shellfish, peanuts, tree nuts, artificial sweeteners and colors. ProAnilax range of enzyme products are a multi enzyme blend of on-animal source enzymes specially formulated for the digestive system of cats and dogs; and to facilitate movement, as well as for tissue and muscle healing as a result of injury thus helps to repair damaged tissue. The Company also exports and distributes Adam’s Peak Natural Spring Water, TaniNZ Premium Pure Artesian Water and Ayala’s Herbal Water.