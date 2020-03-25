AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AYTU) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

On March 24, 2020, Aytu BioScience, Inc. (the “Company”) received a letter from Nasdaq Regulation, a division of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the “Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that the Nasdaq has determined that the Company’s stock price has traded above at least $1.00 for at least 10 consecutive business days since the previously announced February 19, 2020 notice, and therefore, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), commonly referred to as the Bid Price Rule.
Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing products in the field of urology. The Company focuses on hypogonadism, prostate cancer, urinary tract infections and male infertility. The Company markets ProstaScint (capromab pendetide), a radio imaging agent indicated to detect the prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) in the assessment and staging of prostate cancer. The Company also markets Primsol (trimethoprim hydrochloride), a trimethoprim-only oral solution for urinary tract infections. The Company’s pipeline includes MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic device. MiOXSYS system is a point-of-care semen analysis system, used for diagnosis and management of male infertility. The Company holds the United States rights to Natesto (testosterone), a formulation of testosterone delivered through a nasal gel. Natesto is used for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men.

