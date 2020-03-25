SEC Filings AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AYTU) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing By ME Staff 8-k -

AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AYTU) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

On March 24, 2020, Aytu BioScience, Inc. (the “Company”) received a letter from Nasdaq Regulation, a division of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the “Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that the Nasdaq has determined that the Company’s stock price has traded above at least $1.00 for at least 10 consecutive business days since the previously announced February 19, 2020 notice, and therefore, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), commonly referred to as the Bid Price Rule.