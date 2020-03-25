AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.

(d) Exhibits

99.1Press release issued by the Company on March 25, 2020, furnished herewith.
 


AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 tm2013694d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1   Exhibit 99.1       Avadel Pharmaceuticals Completes the REST-ON Phase 3 Pivotal Trial of FT218 for Excessive Daytime Sleepiness and Cataplexy in Patients with Narcolepsy – – – Topline data from the REST-ON study expected in Q2 2020   DUBLIN,…
