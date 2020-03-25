Catasys, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATS) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Catasys, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATS) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 9.01.     Financial Statements and Exhibits.

 
 
Story continues below

CATASYS, INC. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 ex_178840.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_178840.htm Exhibit 99.1   News Release   For Immediate Release   Catasys’ Telehealth-Enabled OnTrakTM Programs See Surge in Enrollment and Engagement Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic   Customer Expansions Continue as Effective Outreach Pool Climbs to 145,…
To view the full exhibit click here

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR