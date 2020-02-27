SEC Filings FORESIGHT ENERGY LP (NYSE:FELP) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

As previously disclosed, on February 24, 2020, Foresight Energy LLC and Foresight Energy Finance Corporation (wholly owned subsidiaries of Foresight Energy LP (the “ Partnership ”)) (together, the “ Issuers ”) solicited the consent of the holders (the “ Holders ”) (such solicitation, the “ Consent Solicitation ”) of the Issuers’ 11.50% Second Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the “ Notes ”) to amend (such amendment, the “ Amendment ”) the indenture governing the Notes (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the “ Indenture ”), as more fully described below. The Consent Solicitation expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 26, 2020 (the “ Expiration Time ”).

As of the Expiration Time, the Issuers had received consents to the Amendment from Holders of at least a majority in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes not owned by the Issuers or their affiliates. As a result, on February 26, 2020, the Issuers, the guarantors party thereto and Wilmington Trust, National Association, the trustee (the “ Trustee ”) for the Notes, entered into a third supplemental indenture (the “ Third Supplemental Indenture ”) providing for the Amendment to the Indenture.

The Amendment amended Section 6.01(b) of the Indenture to extend the grace period for payment of interest due on the Notes from 150 days to 180 days.

The Partnership continues to engage in discussions with its creditor constituencies and explore potential restructuring alternatives.

The foregoing descriptions of the Amendment, the Third Supplemental Indenture and the Indenture are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the Third Supplemental Indenture, the Second Supplemental Indenture, dated as of December 19, 2019, the First Supplemental Indenture dated as of October 30, 2019 and the Indenture, each of which is incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 4.1 , Exhibit 4.2 , Exhibit 4.3 and Exhibit 4.4 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, respectively.

Item 3.03 Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.

The disclosure set forth in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated into this item by reference.

