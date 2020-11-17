AWARE, INC. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Files An 8-K Other Events

ITEM 8.01. OTHER EVENTS.

ITEM 9.01. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS.

No financial statements are required to be filed as part of this Report. The following exhibits are filed as part of this report:

99.1 Press release issued by Aware, Inc. on November 17, 2020.

– –



AWARE INC /MA/ Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2036178d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 CONTACT Company Contact Investor Contact Gina Rodrigues Matt Glover Aware,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About AWARE, INC. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc. is a provider of software and services to the biometrics industry. The Company’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. The Company’s products provide biometric functionality and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyze, process, match and transport those images within biometric systems. The Company classifies its biometrics software products into five product groups, including Software Development Kits (SKDs), Enrollment Controls and Applets, Applications, Middleware/Workflow Server and Cluster Computing Platform. The Company sells a range of software products for fingerprint, facial and iris modalities. It offers various software engineering services, including project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration and testing, and software integration and installation.