USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ:USAT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ:USAT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On November 17, 2020, USA Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”), issued a press release announcing that The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC approved its application for listing the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
It is expected that the Company’s common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market at the opening of trading on or about November 19, 2020 under the symbol “USAT”.
The information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K to this Item 7.01 is being furnished. This information shall not be deemed to be filed for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section or shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, unless specifically identified therein as being incorporated by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits

USA TECHNOLOGIES INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 us55474173-ex99_1.htm PRESS RELEASE Exhibit 99.1 USA Technologies Announces Approval to Relist on Nasdaq Company Will Trade Under Its Existing Symbol ”USAT” MALVERN,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ:USAT)

USA Technologies, Inc. provides technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions within the unattended point of sale (POS) market. The Company is a provider in the small ticket, beverage and food vending industry and is also engaged in offering solutions and services to other unattended market segments, such as amusement, commercial laundry, kiosk and others. It has designed and marketed systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control and report on the results of distributed assets containing its electronic payment solutions. The Company derives its revenues from license and transaction fees resulting from connections to, as well as services provided by, its ePort Connect service.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR