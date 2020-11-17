USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ:USAT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On November 17, 2020, USA Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”), issued a press release announcing that The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC approved its application for listing the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

It is expected that the Company’s common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market at the opening of trading on or about November 19, 2020 under the symbol “USAT”.

