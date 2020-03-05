Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
EX-99.1 2 avon2019earningsslides.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 avon2019earningsslides Avon FY 2019 Performance and Strategy Review A year of execution with deliberate actions and visible progress to date CREATING REBOOTING INCREASING SIMPLIFYING VALUE DIRECT SELLING ACCESS Restoring Improving Average Accelerating Drive down cost Brand Rep Sales and Digitalizing and improve Relevance stabilizing Active Reps the business margin and Cash Price / Mix Average Rep Sales Digital tools Free Cash Flow +8% +4% acceleration +$164mm vs -$1mm in PY C$ Adj. Revenue1 -6%,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)
Avon Products, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of beauty and related products. The Company’s product categories are Beauty, and Fashion and Home. Beauty consists of skincare (which includes personal care), fragrance and color (cosmetics). Fashion and Home consists of fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children’s products and nutritional products. The Company’s segments are based on geographic operations and include commercial business units in Latin America; Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company’s business is conducted primarily in one channel, direct selling. The Company’s products include Anew Clinical Overnight Hydration Mask, Anew Power Serum, Ultra Color Indulgence Lip Color, SuperExtend Winged Out Mascara, Big & False Lash Volume Mascara, Outspoken Party! by Fergie Fragrance and Avon Attraction for Him and for Her Fragrances.