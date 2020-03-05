SEC Filings Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Avon Products, Inc. (the “Company”) filed its results for fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 today. The Company continued to execute against its Open Up Strategy throughout 2019, making good progress driving Adjusted Operating Margin up 100 basis points to 5.6% on increasing price/mix and Average Representative Sales while reducing cost. Free Cash Flow for fiscal 2019 improved $165 million. All of this sets a strong foundation for future growth. As anticipated, revenues declined in the fourth quarter and full year as a result of sharper choices made to drive a healthier, more sustainable and profitable business. 2019 saw more innovation at higher price points, the restoration of field fundamentals and lower bad debt. The rollout of digital tools was accelerated in the year and the Company increasingly leveraged the use of influencers, bloggers and social sellers. On January 3, 2020, Natura &Co completed the acquisition of Avon, creating the fourth largest pure-play beauty company. Natura &Co is committed to continuing the Open Up Avon strategy and working with Avon’s management team to drive brand equity while working to restore growth to Avon. Natura &Co is scheduled to hold their earnings presentation on March 6, 2020. The portion of their presentation that relates to Avon’s earnings is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

