UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On March 5, 2020, UMH Properties, Inc. issued a press release announcing the results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 and disclosed a supplemental information package in connection with its earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the supplemental information package and press release is furnished with this report as Exhibit 99, and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this report and the exhibit attached hereto is being furnished, not filed, for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and to Item 2.02 and Item 7.01 of Form 8-K will not be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, unless specifically identified therein as being incorporated therein by reference.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this report, including the document that is incorporated by reference, that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Exchange Act”). All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments where the Company uses any of the words “anticipates,” “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guaranteed and are based on the Company’s current intentions and on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions. These statements, intentions, expectations and assumptions involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company’s control that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that the Company anticipates or projects, such as: