Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On January 22, 2021, Avinger, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into Amendment No. 5 to Term Loan Agreement (the “Amendment”) with CRG Partners III L.P. and certain of its affiliated funds, as lenders (the “Lenders”), which amended the Term Loan Agreement, dated as of September 22, 2015, by and among the Company, certain of its subsidiaries from time to time party thereto as guarantors and Lenders (as amended, the “Term Loan Agreement”). The Amendment amended the Term Loan Agreement to, among other things:

The foregoing description of the Amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amendment, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1, and which is incorporated herein in its entirety by reference.

Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

The information included in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is also incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03 of this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure

On January 26, 2021, the Company issued a press release announcing the Amendment. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report and is incorporated herein by reference.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Item 7.01 of this Current Report and Exhibit 99.1 hereto are being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall such information or that Exhibit be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD). The Company focuses on introducing products based on its lumivascular platform, which is an intravascular image-guided system. The Company manufactures and sells a suite of products in the United States and certain European markets. The Company’s products include Lightbox imaging console, as well as its Wildcat, Kittycat and the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery, known as a chronic total occlusion (CTO). The lumivascular platform offers real-time visualization of the inside of the artery during PAD treatment. The lumivascular platform consists of a capital component Lightbox and a range of disposable catheter products, including Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Pantheris.