KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Story continues below

As previously reported, on January 13, 2021, KemPharm, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), consummated an underwritten public offering of 6,765,463 shares of common stock of the Company, pre-funded warrants to purchase 926,844 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase 7,692,307 shares of common stock at an exercise price per share of $6.50 (the “Existing Warrants”) to a Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-250945) and a related prospectus, in each case filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering price to the public was $6.50 per share of common stock and accompanying warrant, representing a public offering price of $6.4999 per share of common stock and $0.0001 per related warrant. On January 8, 2021, the underwriter of the public offering exercised its over-allotment option, in part, for additional Existing Warrants to purchase 754,035 shares of common stock.

Warrant Exercise Inducement Letters and Issuance of Warrants

On January 26, 2021, the Company entered into warrant exercise inducement offer letters (“Inducement Letters”) with certain holders of Existing Warrants (collectively, the “Exercising Holders”) to which such holders agreed to exercise for cash their Existing Warrants to purchase 6,620,358 shares of the Company’s common stock in exchange for the Company’s agreement to issue new warrants (the “Inducement Warrants”) on substantially the same terms as the Existing Warrants, except as set forth in the following sentence, to purchase up to 7,944,430 shares of the Company’s common stock, which is equal to 120% of the number of shares of the Company’s common stock issued upon exercise of the Existing Warrants. The purchase price of the Inducement Warrants will be $0.125 per share underlying each Inducement Warrant, and the Inducement Warrants will have an exercise price of $6.36 per share. The Company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $44.0 million from the exercise of the Existing Warrants by the Exercising Holders and the sale of the Inducement Warrants. The Company has engaged Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“Roth”) as its exclusive placement agent in connection with these transactions and will pay Roth a fee equal to 6% of its gross proceeds from the exercise of the Existing Warrants by the Exercising Holders and the sale of the Inducement Warrants.

The Company also agreed to file a registration statement covering the resale of the shares of the Company’s common stock issued or issuable upon the exercise of the Inducement Warrants no later than 10 calendar days following the date of the Inducement Letters.

Inducement Warrant Terms

The following summary of certain terms and provisions of the Inducement Warrants is not complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, the provisions of the Inducement Warrants, the form of which is filed as Exhibit 4.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference. The following description of the Inducement Warrants is qualified in its entirety by reference to such exhibit.

Duration and Exercise Price

The Inducement Warrants are exercisable from and after the date of their issuance and expire on the fifth anniversary of such date, at an exercise price per share of common stock equal to $6.36 per share. The holder of an Inducement Warrant will not be deemed a holder of the underlying common stock until the Inducement Warrant is exercised. No fractional shares of common stock will be issued in connection with the exercise of the Inducement Warrants. Instead, for any such fractional share that would have otherwise been issued upon exercise of an Inducement Warrant, the Company will round such fraction up to the next whole share.

Exercisability

The Inducement Warrants will be exercisable, at the option of each holder, in whole or in part, by delivering to the Company a duly executed exercise notice, provided that payment in full for the number of shares of the Company’s common stock purchased upon such exercise is delivered to the Company in accordance with the terms of the Inducement Warrants (except in the case of a cashless exercise as discussed below). A holder (together with its affiliates) may not exercise any portion of the Inducement Warrant to the extent that the holder and its affiliates and any other person or entities with which such holder would constitute a Section 13(d) “group” would own more than 4.99% (or, upon election by a holder prior to the issuance of its Inducement Warrants, 9.99%) of the Company’s outstanding common stock immediately after exercise.

Cashless Exercise

If, at the time a holder exercises its Inducement Warrants, a registration statement registering the issuance of the shares of common stock underlying such Inducement Warrant under the Securities Act is not then effective or available for the issuance of such shares, then in lieu of making the cash payment otherwise contemplated to be made to the Company upon such exercise in payment of the aggregate exercise price, the holder may elect instead to receive upon such exercise (either in whole or in part) the net number of shares of common stock determined according to a formula set forth in the Inducement Warrants.

Right as a Stockholder

Except as otherwise provided in the Inducement Warrants or by virtue of such holder’s ownership of shares of the Company’s common stock, the holders of the Inducement Warrants do not have the rights or privileges of holders of common stock with respect to the shares of common stock underlying the Inducement Warrants, including any voting rights, until they exercise their Inducement Warrants. The Inducement Warrants provide that holders have the right to participate in distributions or dividends paid on the Company’s common stock.

Fundamental Transaction

In the event of a fundamental transaction, as described in the Inducement Warrants and generally including any reorganization, recapitalization or reclassification of the Company’s common stock, the sale, transfer or other disposition of all or substantially all of the Company’s properties or assets, the Company’s consolidation or merger with or into another person, the acquisition of more than 50% of the Company’s outstanding common stock, or any person or group becoming the beneficial owner of 50% of the voting power represented by the Company’s outstanding common stock, the holders of the Inducement Warrants will be entitled to receive upon exercise of the Inducement Warrants the kind and amount of securities, cash or other property that the holders would have received had they exercised the Inducement Warrants immediately prior to such fundamental transaction. In addition, in the event of a fundamental transaction which is approved by the Company’s board of directors, the holders of the Inducement Warrants have the right to require the Company or a successor entity to redeem the Inducement Warrants for cash in the amount of the Black Scholes value of the unexercised portion of the Inducement Warrants on the date of the consummation of the fundamental transaction. In the event of a fundamental transaction which is not approved by the Company’s board of directors, the holders of the Inducement Warrants have the right to require the Company or a successor entity to redeem the Inducement Warrants in the amount of the Black Scholes value of the unexercised portion of the Warrants on the date of the consummation of the fundamental transaction payable in the form of consideration paid to the holders of common stock in such fundamental transaction.

The foregoing description of the Inducement Letters and form of Inducement Warrant does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the form Inducement Warrant and forms of Inducement Letter, copies of which are filed herewith as Exhibits 4.1 and Exhibit 10.1, respectively, and incorporated herein by reference. For further discussion of the terms of the Existing Warrants, see the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on January 13, 2021 which portions describing the Existing Warrants are incorporated herein by reference.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

The information contained in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K in relation to the Inducement Warrants and the shares of the Company’s common stock issuable upon the exercise thereof is hereby incorporated by reference into this Item 3.02. The Inducement Warrants were issued in reliance upon an exemption from registration to 4(a)(2) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 506 of Regulation D promulgated thereunder.

Item 3.03 Material Modifications to Rights of Security Holders.

The disclosure set forth under Item 1.01 is incorporated herein by reference into this Item 3.03 in its entirety.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

10.1 Form of Inducement Letter

KEMPHARM, INC Exhibit

EX-4.1 2 ex_222593.htm EXHIBIT 4.1 ex_222593.htm Exhibit 4.1 NEITHER THIS SECURITY NOR THE SECURITIES FOR WHICH THIS SECURITY IS EXERCISABLE HAVE BEEN REGISTERED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION OR THE SECURITIES COMMISSION OF ANY STATE IN RELIANCE UPON AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of prodrugs. The Company uses its Ligand Activated Therapy (LAT) platform technology to create prodrugs. The Company’s product candidate, KP201/APAP, consists of KP201, its prodrug of hydrocodone, which is combined with acetaminophen (APAP). The Company is developing KP201/APAP as an immediate release (IR), a product candidate for the short-term, or no longer than 14 days for the management of acute pain. The Company has designed KP201/APAP with abuse-deterrent properties to address the epidemic of opioid abuse in the United States. The Company also focuses on developing the pipeline of additional prodrug product candidates that targets pain and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The Company’s products include KP201/IR (APAP-free), KP511/ER, KP415, KP606/IR and KP746.