SEC Filings NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC. (NYSE:NC) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC. (NYSE:NC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 13, 2020, NACCO Industries, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 19.0 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid March 13, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020.

A copy of the Company’s press release announcing the quarterly dividend is attached hereto as Exhibit 99 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

The following exhibit is filed herewith: