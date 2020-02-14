NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC. (NYSE:NC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 13, 2020, NACCO Industries, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 19.0 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid March 13, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020.
A copy of the Company’s press release announcing the quarterly dividend is attached hereto as Exhibit 99 and incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
The following exhibit is filed herewith:
NACCO Industries, Inc. is a holding company with principal businesses, including mining, small appliances and specialty retail. The Company operates through three segments: NACoal, HBB and KC. Its subsidiaries include The North American Coal Corporation (NACoal), Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. (HBB) and Kitchen Collection (KC). Its NACoal segment mines coal for use in power generation and provides mining services for other natural resources companies. NACoal’s mining operations include Mississippi Lignite Mining Company and Centennial Natural Resources. Its HBB segment designs, markets and distributes a range of small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters and toaster ovens. Its KC is a national specialty retailer of kitchenware and gourmet foods operating under the Kitchen Collection and Le Gourmet Chef store names in outlets and malls.

