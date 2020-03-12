Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 12, 2020, we issued a press release to report our financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached to this current report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.
The information in this Form 8-K and the Exhibit attached to this Form 8-K shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 pressrelease03-12×2020.htm EX-99.1 DocumentExhibit 99.1LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES A BUSINESS UPDATE XERMELO® (telotristat ethyl) 2019 U.S. Net Sales Reached $31.0 MillionThe Woodlands,…
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Lexicon) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of treatments for human disease. The Company is engaged in the development of two drug candidates: telotristat etiprate (LX1032) and sotagliflozin (LX4211). The Company’s telotristat etiprate, is an orally delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for carcinoid syndrome. LX1032 inhibits tryptophan hydroxylase (TPH), which is an orally-delivered small molecule compound that the Company is developing for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome. Sotagliflozin, or LX4211, which is an orally-delivered small molecule compound that the Company is developing for the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus. LX2761 is an orally-delivered small molecule compound for the treatment of diabetes. LX9211 is an orally-delivered small molecule compound for the treatment of neuropathic pain. The Company’s other programs include LX1033, LX2931 and LX7101.

