Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
EX-99.1 2 pressrelease03-12×2020.htm EX-99.1 DocumentExhibit 99.1LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES A BUSINESS UPDATE XERMELO® (telotristat ethyl) 2019 U.S. Net Sales Reached $31.0 MillionThe Woodlands,…
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Lexicon) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of treatments for human disease. The Company is engaged in the development of two drug candidates: telotristat etiprate (LX1032) and sotagliflozin (LX4211). The Company’s telotristat etiprate, is an orally delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for carcinoid syndrome. LX1032 inhibits tryptophan hydroxylase (TPH), which is an orally-delivered small molecule compound that the Company is developing for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome. Sotagliflozin, or LX4211, which is an orally-delivered small molecule compound that the Company is developing for the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus. LX2761 is an orally-delivered small molecule compound for the treatment of diabetes. LX9211 is an orally-delivered small molecule compound for the treatment of neuropathic pain. The Company’s other programs include LX1033, LX2931 and LX7101.