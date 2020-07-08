SEC Filings Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing By ME Staff 8-k -

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) received a delinquency notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on July 1, 2020 due to the Company’s non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”) as a result of the Company’s failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (the “Form 10-Q”). As previously disclosed, the Company received notice from the Staff on June 9, 2020 regarding its non-compliance with the Rule following the Company’s delay in the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Form 10-K”). The Company will continue to work diligently to complete and file the Form 10-K and the Form 10-Q as soon as practicable. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to file the Form 10-K by the July 15, 2020 extension previously granted by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) or that the Panel will grant any further extensions.

Also as previously disclosed, the Company is currently in violation of additional Nasdaq Listing Rules due to its failure to hold an annual general meeting of shareholders during 2019 and the failure to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. The Company is updating the Panel with respect to its compliance plan as requested by the Staff. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the other Nasdaq listing requirements.

On July 8, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing its receipt of the delinquency notification letter. A copy of the Company’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

