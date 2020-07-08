SEC Filings CHROMADEX CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CDXC) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01 Other Events.

ChromaDex Corporation (the “Company” or “ChromaDex”) recently became aware that, due to an administrative error, certain of the Company’s previously filed Annual Reports on Form 10-K, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as amended, contained the wrong filing, issued and/or expiration dates with respect to certain of the Company’s owned and licensed patents. The following table sets forth the Company’s existing owned and licensed patents with such filing, issued and/or expiration dates as corrected: