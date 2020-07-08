CHROMADEX CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CDXC) Files An 8-K Other Events

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

CHROMADEX CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CDXC) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events.

ChromaDex Corporation (the “Company” or “ChromaDex”) recently became aware that, due to an administrative error, certain of the Company’s previously filed Annual Reports on Form 10-K, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as amended, contained the wrong filing, issued and/or expiration dates with respect to certain of the Company’s owned and licensed patents. The following table sets forth the Company’s existing owned and licensed patents with such filing, issued and/or expiration dates as corrected:
About CHROMADEX CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Story continues below

Chromadex Corporation and its subsidiaries ChromaDex, Inc., ChromaDex Analytics, Inc. and Spherix Consulting, Inc. provide research and quality-control products and services to the natural products industry. The Company allows its business units to discover, acquire, develop and commercialize ingredient technologies that address the dietary supplement, food, beverage, skin care and pharmaceutical markets. The Company operates through three segments: Ingredients, which develops, supplies and commercializes ingredient technologies; Core standards and contract services, which supplies phytochemical reference standards, which are small quantities of plant-based compounds used to research an array of attributes, reference materials and related contract services, and Scientific and regulatory consulting, which provides scientific and regulatory consulting to the clients in the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries to manage health and regulatory risks.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR