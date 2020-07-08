Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Employment Agreement – John D. Schachtel

On July 1, 2020, Regional Management Corp. (the “ Company ”) entered into a new employment agreement (the “ Employment Agreement ”) with John D. Schachtel, the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, with a term commencing on July 1, 2020 and terminating three years thereafter. The Employment Agreement replaces Mr. Schachtel’s previous employment agreement with the Company, entered into effective May 15, 2017. to the Employment Agreement, Mr. Schachtel will be paid an annual base salary of $415,000 (pro-rated for any partial year and less applicable withholdings), which is subject to increases as may be determined by the Company’s Board of Directors (the “ Board ”) or the Compensation Committee of the Board (the “ Compensation Committee ”) from time to time. For each fiscal year during the employment term, Mr. Schachtel is also eligible to earn an annual bonus award under the Company’s Annual Incentive Plan, as amended and restated, based upon the achievement of performance targets established by the Compensation Committee, with a target bonus equal to no less than 50% of his base salary. Subject to his continued employment, Mr. Schachtel is also eligible to receive long-term incentive awards under the Company’s 2015 Long-Term Incentive Plan, as amended and restated, at the discretion of the Board or the Compensation Committee.

Commencing in 2020, and for the remainder of the term of the Employment Agreement, Mr. Schachtel will be eligible to receive an annual base salary and cash and equity-based incentive compensation opportunities totaling in the aggregate at least $1,452,500, subject to the Compensation Committee’s discretion to adjust base salaries, determine allocations between cash and equity compensation opportunities, establish performance and/or multi-year service criteria, and determine if and to the extent any incentive compensation is earned and payable based on the attainment of performance criteria and other terms established by the Compensation Committee, and further subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable Company incentive plan and related award agreements (including, if applicable under any such plan or award agreement, multi-year vesting).

If Mr. Schachtel’s employment is terminated by the Company without “cause” or by Mr. Schachtel as a result of “good reason” (each as defined in the Employment Agreement), Mr. Schachtel will be entitled to receive: (i) accrued but unpaid salary through his termination date; (ii) an amount equal to his salary in effect on the termination date, payable over a period of 12 months following his termination date; (iii) an amount equal to his “average bonus” (as defined in the Employment Agreement) determined as of the termination date, payable over a period of 12 months following his termination date; (iv) the pro-rata portion of any bonus for the year in which termination occurs, to the extent earned, plus, if his termination occurs after year-end but before the bonus for the preceding year is paid, the bonus for the preceding year; (v) reimbursement of COBRA premiums for continuation coverage under the Company’s group medical plan for 12 months following his termination date, so long as he is not entitled to obtain insurance from a subsequent employer; (vi) reasonable outplacement service expenses for 12 months following his termination date, which shall not exceed $25,000; and (vii) reimbursement of expenses incurred prior to termination. If Mr. Schachtel’s employment is terminated by the Company without cause or by Mr. Schachtel as a result of good reason, and such termination occurs within six months before or one year after the effective date of a “change of control” (as defined in the Employment Agreement), then the amounts described in clauses (ii) and (iii) of the foregoing sentence will be increased by a factor of 50% (for a total of 200% of salary and average bonus).

2