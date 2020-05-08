ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION (TSE:ATP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

On May 7, 2020, Atlantic Power Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release reporting its financial results and other information for the three months ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the Company’s press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated by reference.

Atlantic Power’s financial results presentation and management comments on the presentation will be available on the Conference Calls page of Atlantic Power’s website (www.atlanticpower.com) on May 7, 2020.

As previously disclosed, Atlantic Power’s management will hold an investor conference call and webcast tomorrow, May 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET, to answer questions related to its first quarter 2020 financial results and related information. Participants may access the webcast from the Atlantic Power website.

The information in Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, and Item 7.01 is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liability of that Section, nor shall such information be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as otherwise stated in that filing.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release of Atlantic Power Corporation, dated May 7, 2020.



ATLANTIC POWER CORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2018634d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Atlantic Power Corporation Releases First Quarter 2020 Results First Quarter 2020 Financial Results ·Net income attributable to Atlantic Power of $29.5 million or $0.23 per diluted share increased from $8.9 million or $0.07 per diluted share in Q1 2019; increase primarily attributable to a foreign exchange gain of $20.6 million vs. a foreign exchange loss of $5.0 million in Q1 2019 ·Cash from operating activities of $8.4 million declined from $29.2 million in Q1 2019,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION (TSE:ATP)

Atlantic Power Corporation (Atlantic Power) owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. The Company’s power generation projects sell electricity to utilities and other commercial customers primarily under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs). Atlantic Power operates through four segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. Atlantic Power’s power generation projects in operation have an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 2,140 megawatts (MW), in which its aggregate ownership interest is approximately 1,500 MW. The Company’s portfolio consists of interests in approximately 20 operational power generation projects across over nine states in the United States and approximately two provinces in Canada. The Company’s power generation projects are primarily located in California, the United States Mid-Atlantic, New York and the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia.