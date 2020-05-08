Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRXD) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On May 7, 2020, Trxade Group, Inc. (the “ Company ”) issued a press release relating to the withdrawal of its previously filed Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in conjunction with a request to allow the use of a previously unapproved test kit for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.

The press release furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s current expectations and are subject to the limitations and qualifications set forth in the press release as well as in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, that actual events and/or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. These statements also involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the results of the Company, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include comments as to the Company’s beliefs and expectations as to future financial performance, events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company’s control. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company’s financial results is included from time to time in the “ Forward-Looking Statements, ” “ Risk Factors ” and “ Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ” sections of the Company’s periodic and current filings with the SEC, including the Form 10-Qs and Form 10-Ks, filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov and in the “ NASDAQ:MEDS ” – “ SEC Filings ” section of the Company’s website at www.trxadegroup.com . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as otherwise provided by law.

