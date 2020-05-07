Pfenex Inc. (NYSEMKT:PFNX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Pfenex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the development of biosimilar and therapeutic equivalent products to branded therapeutics and other high-value and difficult-to-manufacture proteins. Its lead product candidate is PF582, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis (ranibizumab). Its next advanced product candidates are PF530 and PF708. PF530 is a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron (interferon beta-1b). PF708 is being developed as a therapeutically equivalent peptide to Forteo (teriparatide), which is for the treatment of osteoporosis. In addition to its three advanced product candidates, its pipeline includes over four other biosimilar candidates, as well as vaccines and next generation biologic candidates. Its product candidates are enabled by its protein production platform, Pfenex Expression Technology. It is also developing Px563L, an anthrax vaccine candidate, and Px533 as a prophylactic vaccine candidate against malaria infection.