AXIM BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.



About AXIM BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:AXIM)

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc., formerly Axim International, Inc., is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing the treatment of pain, spasticity, anxiety and other medical disorders with the application of cannabinoids-based products. It is focused on research, development and production of pharmaceutical, nutriceutical and cosmetic products, as well as procurement of genetically and nano-controlled active ingredients. It is engaged in the business of research, development and production of alternative and renewable sources of energy, such as high caloric content fuels produced from industrial hemp and from the byproducts of industrial hemp after completion of the oil extraction/decarboxylation process. It is engaged in the research and development of pharmaceutical delivery systems and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for treatment of conditions, such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, restless leg syndrome (RLS) and Crohn’s disease.