CYTOSORBENTS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CTSO) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On June 24, 2020, CytoSorbents Corporation issued a press release to announce the commercial launch and immediate availability of CytoSorb® in nine Latin American countries including Colombia, Argentina, Perú, Guatemala, Ecuador, Bolivia, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Costa Rica. The press release notes that this expansion of the availability of CytoSorb® is particularly timely, as Central and South American countries have become "intense zones" for COVID-19 transmission, according to the World Health Organization. A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

99.1 Press Release of the Company, dated June 24, 2020



Cytosorbents Corp Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2023398d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 CytoSorbents Announces Commercial Launch and Immediate Availability of CytoSorb To Treat Cytokine Storm In Many Latin American Countries As COVID-19 Cases Rise CytoSorb is now distributed in a total of 65 countries throughout the world MONMOUTH JUNCTION,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About CYTOSORBENTS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CTSO)

CytoSorbents Corporation is a critical care focused immunotherapy company. The Company is engaged in commercializing its product, CytoSorb, which is a blood purification technology with focus in preventing or treating multiple organ failure. The Company’s purification technologies are based on biocompatible, porous polymer beads that remove toxic substances from blood and other bodily fluids by pore capture and surface adsorption. The Company’s CytoSorb is an extracorporeal cytokine filter and is designed to reduce the cytokine storm that causes inflammation, organ failure and death in common critical illnesses, such as sepsis, burn injury, trauma, lung injury and pancreatitis. In addition, CytoSorb is used in other inflammatory conditions, such as cardiac surgery and autoimmune disease flares and cancer cachexia. It also has other products under development based upon its blood purification technology, including HemoDefend, ContrastSorb, DrugSorb, BetaSorb and others.