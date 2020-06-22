ASCENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Offering of Convertible Promissory Note

On June 9, 2020, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), issued to Penumbra Solar Technologies, Inc. (“Investor”) a $250,000 aggregate principal amount convertible promissory note (“Note”). The Company has received $250,000 of gross proceeds from the offering of the Note.

Terms of Note

The aggregate principal amount of the Note (together with accrued interest) will mature on June 9, 2021.

The Note bears interest at a rate of 6% per annum. The interest rate increases to 18% in the event of a default under the Note.

The Note contains standard and customary events of default including but not limited to: (i) failure to make payments when due under the Note, and (ii) bankruptcy or insolvency of the Company.

The Notes are convertible, at the holder’s option, into shares of the Company’s Common Stock at a conversion price equal to $0.0001 per share. However, the holder of the Notes will not have the right to convert any portion of the Notes if the holder, together with its affiliates, would beneficially own in excess of 4.99% of the number of shares of the Common Stock outstanding immediately after giving effect to its conversion.

The foregoing description of the Note is a summary and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the document attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1, which document is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information contained in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

All of the securities described in this Current Report on Form 8-K were or will be offered and sold in reliance upon exemptions from registration to Section 4(a)(2) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”), and Rule 506 of Regulation D promulgated thereunder. The offerings were made to “accredited investors” (as defined by Rule 501 under the Securities Act).

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

10.1 Convertible Promissory Note Dated June 9, 2020



About ASCENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is engaged in commercializing flexible photovoltaic (PV) modules using its technology. The Company’s manufacturing process deposits multiple layers of materials, including a thin film of copper-indium-gallium-diselenide (CIGS) semiconductor material, on a plastic substrate using a roll-to-roll manufacturing process and then laser patterns the layers to create interconnected PV cells or PV modules, in a process known as monolithic integration. The Company is producing consumer oriented products focusing on charging devices powered by its solar modules. It manufactures its products by affixing a thin CIGS layer to a flexible, plastic substrate using a roll-to-roll process. Its EnerPlex products are available on www.goenerplex.com and a range of third-party e-commerce sites, including www.amazon.com, www.bestbuy.com, www.walmart.com, www.newegg.com, www.frys.com, www.cabelas.com and several others.