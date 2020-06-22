SEC Filings MEDICINOVA, INC. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Effective June 19, 2020, the Board of Directors of MediciNova, Inc. (the “Company”) appointed Edward C. Stepanow, Jr. of Analytics San Diego LLC (“ Analytics”) to serve as Chief Financial Officer and Principal Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Stepanow replaces Carla Reyes, who had previously served as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer but had been on a leave of absence since April 2020. Ms. Reyes had served as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer through a services agreement (the “Services Agreement”) between the Company and the accounting services firm Analytics. In connection with Mr. Stepanow’s appointment as Chief Financial Officer, on the same date, the Company entered into an amendment to the Services Agreement with Analytics for the provision of Mr. Stepanow’s services. Under the Services Agreement, as amended, the Company will continue to pay pre-approved hourly rates for the services provided under the Services Agreement. The current term of the Services Agreement, as amended, will expire on March 31, 2021, subject to earlier termination according to its terms.

Mr. Stepanow, age 53, joined Analytics in February 2020. From March 2018 until February 2020, Mr. Stepanow served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at Guido Companies, a commercial construction and building materials company. From January 2014 until February 2018, Mr. Stepanow served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at Millennium Packaging and Distribution, a supplier of food packaging products and grocery supply items. From 2008 to 2013, Mr. Stepanow served as Corporate Treasurer and Senior Vice President of Finance at Zovio Inc., where he was responsible for managing financial planning and analysis, client accounts and financial reporting. Prior to this, Mr. Stepanow served as Senior Vice President and Corporate Treasurer at Coast Business Credit, a subsidiary of Coast Federal Bank and division of Imperial Credit Industries. Earlier in his career, Mr. Stepanow served as Division Vice President and Area Treasurer for the Western Division Management Team at ITT Inc. Mr. Stepanow received a Bachelor of Science in Economics and a minor in Finance from San Diego State University.

There are no family relationships between Mr. Stepanow and any of the Company’s other directors or executive officers, and Mr. Stepanow does not have any direct or indirect material interests in any transaction required to be disclosed to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

About MEDICINOVA, INC. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acquiring and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs and a commercial focus on the United States market. It is focused on its development activities on MN-166 (ibudilast) for neurological disorders and MN-001 (tipelukast) for fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Its pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine) for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma and MN-029 (denibulin) for solid tumor cancers. Its MN-166 is an oral, anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent, which inhibits macrophage migration inhibitory factor (MIF) and certain phosphodiesterases (PDEs). Its MN-001 is an orally bioavailable small molecule compound. Its MN-221 is a highly selective B2-adrenergic receptor agonist being developed for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma.