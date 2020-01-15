Results of Pennsylvania’s Cannabis Study Show 99.62% of Patients Find Relief

Compassionate Certification Centers, a medical cannabis healthcare system, in collaboration with Affinity Bio Partners and AI Health Outcomes (CannaBot), announced the final results of a medical marijuana-focused observational study in Pennsylvania.

The research evaluates thousands of subjects who are current or past participants in the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Program who were asked to answer a variety of questions based on their first-hand experience.

Compassionate Certification Centers and Affinity Bio Partners designed the patient questionnaire, which was released to the patients through the CannaBot. Patients provided their feedback on varying parameters, with results indicating 99.62% of patients surveyed were able to reduce symptoms using medical cannabis and 63.73% of patients stating that they were able to identify the strain that is most effective for their needs.

“The goal of this retrospective Pennsylvania patient data collection analysis was to gather information, from a patient-based perspective, regarding the Pennsylvania State Medical Marijuana program from its inception through late 2019. This information and data, provided directly by the patients the state medical marijuana program is serving, is paramount to the program’s continued success and growth,” states the paper’s authors, Dr. Bryan Doner (CCC) and Christina DiArcangelo (ABP).