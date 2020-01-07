ASCENA RETAIL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:ASNA) Files An 8-K Other Events

ASCENA RETAIL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:ASNA) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events.

On January 6, 2020, Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (the “Company”) received written notice from the Listing Qualifications department staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that because the Company’s shares of common stock had a closing bid price at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, the Company’s stock had regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Select Market set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), and that the matter is now closed.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
About ASCENA RETAIL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. is a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls. The Company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn and Catherines. The ANN segment offers feminine classics and fashion choices, sold primarily under the Ann Taylor and LOFT brands. The Justice segment offers apparel to girls who are aged 6 to 12. The Lane Bryant segment offers apparel to female customers in plus-sizes 14-28. The maurices segment offers women’s casual clothing, career wear, dressy apparel, active wear and accessories. The dressbarn segment consists of the specialty retail, outlet and e-commerce operations of the dressbarn brand. The Catherines segment offers classic apparel and accessories to female customers for wear-to-work and casual lifestyles. As of July 30, 2016, the Company operated approximately 4,900 stores in 49 United States’ states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Puerto Rico.

