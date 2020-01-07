SEC Filings ASCENA RETAIL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:ASNA) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On January 6, 2020, Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (the “Company”) received written notice from the Listing Qualifications department staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that because the Company’s shares of common stock had a closing bid price at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, the Company’s stock had regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Select Market set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), and that the matter is now closed.

