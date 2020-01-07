SEC Filings AEMETIS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Files An 8-K Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets By ME Staff 8-k -

AEMETIS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Files An 8-K Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets

Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

As previously disclosed in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 14, 2017 by Aemetis, Inc. (the “Company”), on July 10, 2017, the Company entered into an option agreement with Goodland Advanced Fuels, Inc. (“GAFI”) and Michael L. Peterson, the sole shareholder of GAFI (the “Shareholder”), to which the Shareholder granted to the Company an irrevocable option (the “Option”) to purchase all, but not less than all, of the capital stock of GAFI (the “Shares”) owned by the Shareholder for a purchase price equal to $0.01 per share. On December 31, 2019, the Company exercised the Option to its terms, and for aggregate consideration of $10.00, purchased all of the capital stock of GAFI. GAFI’s primary assets consist of a partially completed ethanol plant in Goodland, Kansas. As previously discussed in the Company’s periodic reports, the Company has determined that, even prior to the purchase of the Shares, it had the power to direct the activities, and was the primary beneficiary, of GAFI. Accordingly, the assets, liabilities, and operations of GAFI were consolidated into those of the Company as presented in the financial statements and the accompanying notes filed by the Company with its periodic reports, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.