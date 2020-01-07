GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On November 19, 2019, Omar Gzouli tendered his resignation from the board of directors of Generex Biotechnology Corporation. Mr. Gzouli indicated that due to his current work schedule, he would be unable to give the proper time in to his service as a Generex board member .Mr. Gzouli has been reviewed the foregoing 8-K and agrees with the statements contained in this filing pertaining to the reason for his resignation.



About GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:GNBT)

