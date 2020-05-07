W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07

About W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The Company owns a platform in the Gulf of Mexico located in a National Marine Sanctuary. The Company’s fields are located in federal and state waters in the Gulf of Mexico. The fields are found in water depths ranging from 10 feet to 7,200 feet. The Company’s fields include Ship Shoal 349 Field (Mahogany), Fairway Field, Miss. Canyon 243 (Matterhorn), Viosca Knoll 783 (Tahoe/SE Tahoe), Miss. Canyon 782 (Dantzler), Main Pass 108, Brazos A133, Ewing Bank 910, Miss. Canyon 698 (Big Bend) and Miss. Canyon 538/582 (Medusa). The Company sells its crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to third-party customers. The Company’s subsidiary is W & T Energy VI, LLC.