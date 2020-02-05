ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC. (NYSE:AFI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.



Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d884801dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 ARMSTRONG FLOORING TO ANNOUNCE FOURTH QUARTER 2019 RESULTS AND PROVIDE BUSINESS UPDATE ON MARCH 3,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC. (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of flooring solutions that inspire spaces where people live, work, learn, heal and play. The Company manufactures resilient and wood flooring products across North America. The Company safely and responsibly operates approximately 18 manufacturing facilities in three countries. The Company’s headquarters is located in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.