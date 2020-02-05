FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On February 4, 2020, Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that it has received an order for several hundred ground support equipment (GSE) Packs for a global airline. The order was facilitated by Flux Power’s GSE distribution partner Averest, Inc. The nearly $6M order, on a retail basis, will be delivered in scheduled shipments throughout 2020 (subject to cancellations and/or change orders). The 80V, 300Ah lithium-ion battery packs will be deployed to power a fleet of baggage tractors at airports across North America.

Additionally, the Company announced that it has signed a Master Purchase Agreement with one of its existing Fortune 500 global heavy equipment customers. This new multi-year contract covers a broad range of lithium-ion battery packs for use in material handling equipment. The Company has been shipping packs to this customer beginning in Fall 2018, which has led to this agreement.

The Company plans to report results for its FY’20 Quarter Ending December 31, 2019 on February 11, 2020.

