Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02

As disclosed above in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, on May 11, 2020, the Company issued the press release and Supplemental Financial Information attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2 announcing the Company’s financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and certain other supplemental financial information. In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information set forth herein, in the press release is deemed to be “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of the Exchange Act. The information set forth in this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information in this Current Report on Form 8-K that is required to be disclosed solely to satisfy the requirements of Regulation FD.

(d) Exhibits.

The following exhibits relating to Items 2.02 and 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K are intended to be furnished to, not filed with, the SEC to Regulation FD.

99.1 Press Release, dated May 11, 2020. 99.2 Supplemental Financial Information.



EX-99.1 2 tm2019116d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 For Immediate Release Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Announces First Quarter 2020 Results – Total Revenues Grew 9% YoY – – Same Store Revenues Grew 3.1% YoY – – Collected 97% of April and 92% of May Rents Including Payment Plans – New York,…

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of investing in and operating multifamily communities. The Company operates through real estate assets segment. Its businesses are conducted through its operating partnership, Bluerock Residential Holdings, L.P. Its principal business objective is to generate risk-adjusted investment returns by assembling a portfolio of apartment properties located in growth markets and by implementing its investment strategies to achieve sustainable long-term growth in both its funds from operations and net asset value. The Company’s portfolio consists of interests in over 20 properties (over 10 operating and approximately six development properties). Its other acquired properties include Springhouse, North Park Towers, Alexan CityCentre, ARIUM Grandewood, Alexan Southside Place, Cheshire Bridge, Sovereign, Flagler Village and Lake Boone Trail.