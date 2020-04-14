Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

On April 14, 2020, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Progenics”) entered into an agreement with Velan Capital, L.P. (“Velan”), Altiva Management Inc., Balaji Venkataraman and Deepak Sarpangal (collectively, the “Velan Stockholders”), to which Progenics agreed to pay the Velan Stockholders $1,300,000 as partial reimbursement for their expenses incurred in connection with the Velan Stockholders’ involvement with Progenics, including the successful consent solicitation commenced on September 18, 2019 to reconstitute the board of directors of Progenics. The reimbursement will be in full satisfaction of the Velan Stockholders’ claims with respect to such expenses and will be paid promptly following the adoption of the Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated February 20, 2020 (the “Merger Agreement”), among Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“Lantheus”), Plato Merger Sub, Inc. and Progenics, by the stockholders of Progenics and the approval of the stock issuance to the Merger Agreement by the stockholders of Lantheus.

In addition, on April 14, 2020, Progenics and Lantheus issued a joint press release announcing the entry by Lantheus into a Support Agreement (the “Support Agreement”) with Velan in connection with the proposed merger of Progenics and Lantheus, providing that Velan will vote all of its Progenics stock and Lantheus stock in favor of the proposed merger of Lantheus and Progenics on the terms set forth in the Merger Agreement, and that Velan will abide by certain customary standstill provisions, in each case, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Support Agreement. A copy of this press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

