CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CSWC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 3, 2020, Capital Southwest Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release, a copy of which has been furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.

The information furnished in this Current Report on Form 8-K under Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1934, except as shall be expressly set forth by reference in a future filing.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

The Company expects to hold a conference call with analysts and investors on February 4, 2020. A copy of the investor presentation slides to be used by the Company on such conference call is furnished as Exhibit 99.2 to this Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

The information set forth under this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.2, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits