CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CSWC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 3, 2020, Capital Southwest Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release, a copy of which has been furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.
The information furnished in this Current Report on Form 8-K under Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1934, except as shall be expressly set forth by reference in a future filing.
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
The Company expects to hold a conference call with analysts and investors on February 4, 2020. A copy of the investor presentation slides to be used by the Company on such conference call is furnished as Exhibit 99.2 to this Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.
The information set forth under this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.2, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 q32020earningsrelease.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1 Lincoln Centre Tower I5400 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway,…
About CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Corporation is an investment company that specializes in providing customized financing to middle market companies in a range of industry segments located primarily in the United States. The Company is a specialty lending company. Its principal investment objective is to produce risk-adjusted returns by generating current income from debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity and equity related investments. It focuses on partnering with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors to provide financing solutions to fund growth, changes of control, or other corporate events. In allocating future investments, it focuses on investing in senior and subordinated debt securities secured by security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. It targets senior and subordinated investments in the lower middle market and private loan transactions, as well as first and second lien syndicated loans in middle market companies.

