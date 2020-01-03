ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ARCC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On December 31, 2019, Ares Capital Corporation (the “Registrant”) and Ares Capital JB Funding LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Registrant (“ACJB LLC”), entered into an amendment (the “SMBC Amendment”) to the documents governing ACJB LLC’s revolving funding facility (the “SMBC Funding Facility”) with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and each of the other parties thereto. The SMBC Amendment, among other things, (a) increased the commitments under the facility from $500 million to $650 million, with the ability to upsize to $1 billion subject to receiving the necessary consents, and (b) modified certain loan portfolio concentration limits.

Borrowings under the SMBC Funding Facility are subject to the facility’s various covenants and the leverage restrictions contained in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

The description above is only a summary of the material provisions of the SMBC Amendment and is qualified in its entirety by reference to a copy of the SMBC Amendment, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this current report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of Registrant.

The information contained in Item 1.01 to this current report on Form 8-K is by this reference incorporated in this Item 2.03.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits:

10.1 Omnibus Amendment No. 7, dated as of December 31, 2019, among Ares Capital JB Funding LLC, as borrower, Ares Capital Corporation, as servicer and transferor, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, as administrative agent, lender and collateral agent, and U.S. Bank National Association, as collateral custodian and bank (amending the Loan and Servicing Agreement, dated as of January 20, 2012).



ARES CAPITAL CORP Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 tm1928350d1_ex10-1.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 Exhibit 10.1 EXECUTION VERSION OMNIBUS AMENDMENT NO. 7 (Ares Capital JB Funding LLC) THIS OMNIBUS AMENDMENT NO. 7,…

