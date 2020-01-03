RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC. (NASDAQ:RECN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On January 2, 2020, Resources Connection, Inc. (“Resources” or “the Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended November 23, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information in Item 2.02 of this current report on Form 8-K, as well as Exhibit 99.1 hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
Exhibit No. Description
99.1 Press Release issued January 2, 2020.
RESOURCES CONNECTION INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 a52152527ex99_1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Resources Connection,…
About RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC. (NASDAQ:RECN)

Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational consulting firm. The Company’s operating entities primarily provide services under the name Resources Global Professionals (RGP). The Company provides consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting; finance; corporate governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management; corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring; information management; human capital; supply chain management, and legal and regulatory. The Company provides its services and solutions to a client base in a range of industries. Its finance and accounting services encompass accounting operations, financial reporting, internal controls, financial analyses and business transactions. It offers a range of technology solutions, which include enterprise resource planning systems; strategic front-of-the-house systems; human resources (HR) information systems, and supply chain management systems, among others.

