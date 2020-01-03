SEC Filings RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC. (NASDAQ:RECN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC. (NASDAQ:RECN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On January 2, 2020, Resources Connection, Inc. (“Resources” or “the Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended November 23, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in Item 2.02 of this current report on Form 8-K, as well as Exhibit 99.1 hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description

99.1 Press Release issued January 2, 2020.