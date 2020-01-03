ACURA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:ACUR) Files An 8-K Other Events

On January 2, 2020 Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. issued a press release providing an update on the development of LTX-03 (Hydrocodone Bitartrate and Acetaminophen) Tablets using Acura’s LIMITx™ technology intended to mitigate risks associated with overdose of the hydrocodone. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

About ACURA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:ACUR)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products intended to address medication abuse and misuse. The Company has discovered and developed three platform technologies, which can be used to develop multiple products. The Company’s Oxaydo Tablets (oxycodone HCl, CII), which utilizes the Aversion Technology, is an approved and immediate-release (IR) oxycodone product in the United States. The Company’s Impede technology products include Nexafed and Nexafed Sinus Pressure + Pain. Its third deterrent technology is Limitx, which is designed to retard the release of active drug ingredients when too many tablets are accidently or purposefully ingested. The Company’s Aversion and Limitx technologies are intended to address methods associated with opioid and its Impede technology is directed at the extraction and conversion of pseudoephedrine into methamphetamine.