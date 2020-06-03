Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On June 2, 2020, Aptose Biosciences Inc., or the “Corporation”, held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. At the meeting, shareholders voted in favor of all items of business, as indicated below:

Proposal No. 1—Election of Directors

The Corporation’s shareholders voted to elect the following persons to the board of directors of the Corporation, each to serve until the 2020 Annual General Meeting:

55,511,353 99.42 88,739 0.16 236,263

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit 99.1. Press release, dated June 2, 2020

Aptose Biosciences Inc. Exhibit

About Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

