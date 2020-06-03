Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders
Item 3.03 Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.
EX-3.1 2 exhibit31.htm CERTIFICATE OF AMENDMENT TO THE THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION OF VALHI,…
About Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)
Valhi, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Component Products, Waste Management, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment operates through Kronos Worldwide, Inc., which produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments. The Component Products segment operates through CompX International Inc., which manufactures security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare and a range of other industries. The Waste Management segment operates through Waste Control Specialists LLC, which offers processing, treatment, storage and disposal of hazardous, toxic and other wastes. The Real Estate Management and Development segment operates through Basic Management, Inc. (BMI) and The LandWell Company (LandWell). BMI provides utility services to industrial and municipal customers. LandWell develops land holdings for commercial, industrial and residential purposes.