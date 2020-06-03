U.S. AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On June 2, 2020, David Kanen notified the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (the “Company”) of his decision to resign, effective as of June 2, 2020, from his position as a member of the Board and to not seek re-election at the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Mr. Kanen’s resignation was to pursue other opportunities and did not result from any disagreements with management or the Board. Mr. Kanen was a Class II director of the Company and also served on the Company’s Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.