U.S. AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On June 2, 2020, David Kanen notified the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (the “Company”) of his decision to resign, effective as of June 2, 2020, from his position as a member of the Board and to not seek re-election at the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Mr. Kanen’s resignation was to pursue other opportunities and did not result from any disagreements with management or the Board. Mr. Kanen was a Class II director of the Company and also served on the Company’s Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.
About U.S. AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC. (NASDAQ:PRTS)
U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. is an online source for automotive aftermarket parts and repair information. The Company is an online provider of aftermarket auto parts, including collision parts, engine parts, and performance parts and accessories. Its Websites provide a range of stock keeping units (SKUs) with detailed product descriptions and photographs. The Company operates through two segments: Base USAP, which is the core auto parts business, and AutoMD, an online automotive repair source. The Company offers a range of aftermarket auto parts. The Company classifies its products into three categories: collision parts serving the collision repair segment, engine parts to serve the replacement/wear parts market, and performance parts and accessories. The Company sells its products through its network of Websites and online marketplaces, including www.autopartswarehouse.com, www.carparts.com, www.jcwhitney.com and www.AutoMD.com.
