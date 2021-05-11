APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC. (NASDAQ:APVO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 11, 2021, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

The Exhibit Index set forth below is incorporated by reference in response to this Item:

EXHIBIT INDEX

(d) Exhibits

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 apvo-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 apvo-ex991_6.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 For Immediate Release APTEVO THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS Advances Phase 1/1b Study of APVO436 for Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia and High-Grade Myelodysplastic Syndrome; Dosing in Cohort 10 Ongoing SEATTLE,…

About APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC. (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on oncology and hematology therapeutics. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, commercialization and sale of oncology and hematology therapeutics. The Company’s technology is the ADAPTIR (modular protein technology) platform. The Company has approximately four products in the areas of hematology and infectious diseases, as well as various investigational-stage product candidates in immuno-oncology. The Company’s investigational-stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, ES210, ES425, Otlertuzumab and 5E3. Its technology can produce monospecific and multispecific immunotherapeutic proteins that bind to various targets. The Company’s marketed products are WinRho SDF (Rho(D) Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)), HepaGam B (Hepatitis B Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)), VARIZIG (Varicella Zoster Immune Globulin (Human)), and IXINITY (coagulation factor IX (recombinant)).