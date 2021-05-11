SURNA INC. (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On May 11, 2021, the Company issued a press release announcing Q1 2021 financial and operating results. The press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release dated May 11, 2021



About SURNA INC. (OTCMKTS:SRNA)

Surna Inc. develops, designs and distributes cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture (CEA). The Company’s segment is designing, manufacturing, and distributing indoor climate control systems, including but not limited to chillers, lights, reflectors, and irrigation systems, for use in conjunction with the state-regulated cannabis and CEA industry. The Company’s technologies include a line of optimized lighting, environmental control, air sanitation and cultivation facilities. The Company offers full mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) services, including designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems specific to indoor grow facility conditions. The Company’s products include Surna Chillers, Surna Reflectors, Hybrid Building and Air Sanitation. Its customers include state-regulated cannabis cultivation facilities, as well as traditional indoor agricultural facilities, including organic herb and vegetable producers.