CULLMAN BANCORP, INC. (OTCMKTS:CULL) Files An 8-K Other Events

On May 24, 2021, Cullman Bancorp, Inc. issued a press release announcing that the stock offering being conducted in connection with the mutual-to-stock conversion of Cullman Savings Bank, MHC had commenced. A copy of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this current report.

About CULLMAN BANCORP, INC. (OTCMKTS:CULL)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Cullman Savings Bank (the Bank). As a community-oriented savings bank, the Bank offers a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. The Bank’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial loans, automobile and other consumer loans. The Bank’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Its savings accounts include statement savings, platinum savings, Christmas club account and kids club savings account. Its small business and commercial loans include commercial term loans, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit and construction loans.