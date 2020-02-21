APPROACH RESOURCES INC. (NASDAQ:AREX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Approach Resources Inc Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 arex-ex101_6.htm EX-10.1 arex-ex101_6.htm Exhibit 10.1 APPROACH RESOURCES INC. KEY EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE PLAN THIS KEY EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE PLAN (the “Plan”) is made and executed by Approach Resources Inc.,…

About APPROACH RESOURCES INC. (NASDAQ:AREX)

Approach Resources Inc. is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on the exploration, development, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the Midland Basin of the greater Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company’s business segment is the exploration and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The Company’s assets cover an area of approximately 126,000 net acres. Its proved reserves are approximately 166.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The Company’s proved reserves are primarily located in Crockett and Schleicher Counties, Texas. The Company’s Permian Basin acreage is known as the Project Pangea. The Company owns and operates approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. The Company, through a joint venture with EnCana Oil & Gas (USA) Inc., holds interests in the approximately 3,000 gross acre project in Limestone and Robertson Counties, Texas, in the East Texas Cotton Valley trend.