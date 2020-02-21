Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On January 31, 2020, Q BioMed Inc. (the “Company”) issued 378,573 shares to a note holder in exchange for the conversion of $378,573.49 of principal and interest on convertible notes.

On February 10, 2020, the Company issued 885,000 warrants to 11 consultants and service providers in exchange for services rendered. The warrants are exercisable into shares of the Company’s common stock for five years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $2.12 per share.

On February 10, 2020, the Company issued 1,500,000 warrants to two officers in exchange for services rendered. The warrants are exercisable into shares of the Company’s common stock in six months from their issuance until five years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $2.12 per share.

The issuance of the Securities mentioned above qualified for the exemption from registration to section 4(a) of the securities act of 1933.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On February 13, 2020, we issued a press release entitled “Q BioMed Launches Non-Opioid Treatment for Metastatic Bone Pain”. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in this Item 7.01 of this Form 8-K is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. The information in this Item 7.01 of this Form 8-K also shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Act or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, except to the extent that we specifically incorporate it by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release entitled “Q BioMed Launches Non-Opioid Treatment for Metastatic Bone Pain”, dated February 13, 2020.



About Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO)

Q BioMed, Inc., formerly ISMO Tech Solutions, Inc., is a biomedical acceleration and development company. The Company is focused on licensing, acquiring and providing strategic resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The Company intends to acquire multiple assets over time and across a spectrum of healthcare related products, companies and sectors. The Company intends to develop these assets to provide returns through organic growth, out-licensing, sale or spin-off into new public companies. The Company holds license for a generic drug, Strontium Chloride (SR89). SR89 is a radiopharmaceutical agent and indicated for the treatment of pain associated with metastatic bone cancer. Its asset, MAN-01, is indicated for the treatment of glaucoma. MAN-01 is in pre-clinical stage. The Company is assessing multiple biomedical assets in various areas of healthcare and drug development. It is pursuing a pipeline of therapeutics, diagnostics and orphan drug candidates.