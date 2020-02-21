VPR BRANDS, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.

Equity Purchase Agreement

On February 19, 2020 (the “Execution Date”), VPR Brands, LP (the “Company”) entered into an Equity Purchase Agreement (the “Equity Purchase Agreement”) with DiamondRock, LLC (the “Investor”) to which, upon the terms and subject to the conditions thereof, the Investor committed to purchase shares of the Company’s common units (the “Put Shares”) at an aggregate purchase price of up to $5,000,000 (the “Maximum Commitment Amount”) over the course of the commitment period.

to the terms of the Equity Purchase Agreement, the commitment period will commence upon the initial effective date of the Form S-1 Registration Statement planned to be filed to register the Put Shares in accordance with the Registration Rights Agreement as further described below and will end on the earlier of (i) the date on which the Investor has purchased Put Shares from the Company to the Equity Purchase Agreement equal to the Maximum Commitment Amount, (ii) the date on which there is no longer an effective registration statement for the Put Shares, (iii) 24 months after the initial effectiveness of the Registration Statement planned to be filed to register the Put Shares in accordance with the Registration Rights Agreement as further described below, or (iv) written notice of termination by the Company to the Investor (which will not occur at any time that the Investor holds any of the Put Shares).

From time to time over the term of the Equity Purchase Agreement, commencing on the date on which a registration statement registering the Put Shares (the “Registration Statement”) becomes effective, the Company may, in its sole discretion, provide the Investor with a put notice (each a “Put Notice”) to purchase a specified number of the Put Shares (each a “Put Amount Requested”) subject to the limitations discussed below and contained in the Equity Purchase Agreement. Within two (2) trading days of the date that the Put Notice is deemed delivered (“Put Date”) to terms of the Equity Purchase Agreement, the Company shall deliver, or cause to be delivered, to the Investor, the estimated amount of Put Shares equal to the investment amount (“Investment Amount”) indicated in the Put Notice divided by the “Initial Pricing” per share, as such term is defined in the Equity Purchase Agreement (the “Estimated Put Shares”) as DWAC Shares. Within two (2) trading days following the Put Date, the Investor shall pay the Investment Amount to the Company by wire transfer of immediately available funds.

At the end of the five (5) trading days following the clearing date associated with the applicable Put Notice (“Valuation Period”), the purchase price (the “Purchase Price”) shall be computed as 85% of the average daily volume weighted average price of the Company’s common units during the Valuation Period and the number of Put Shares shall be determined for a particular put as the Investment Amount divided by the Purchase Price. If the number of Estimated Put Shares (Investment Amount divided by Initial Pricing) initially delivered to the Investor is greater than the number of Put Shares (Investment Amount divided by Purchase Price) purchased by the Investor to such Put, then, within two (2) trading days following the end of the Valuation Period, the Investor shall deliver to the Company any excess Estimated Put Shares associated with such put. If the number of Estimated Put Shares (Investment Amount divided by Initial Pricing) delivered to the Investor is less than the Put Shares purchased by the Investor to a put, then within two (2) trading days following the end of the Valuation Period the Company shall deliver to the Investor by wire transfer of immediately available funds equal to the difference between the Estimated Put Shares and the Put Shares issuable to such put.

The Put Amount Requested to any single Put Notice must have an aggregate value of at least $25,000, and cannot exceed the lesser of (i) $250,000, or (ii) 150% of the average daily trading value of the common units in the five trading days immediately preceding the Put Notice.

In order to deliver a Put Notice, certain conditions set forth in the Equity Purchase Agreement must be met, as provided therein. In addition, the Company is prohibited from delivering a Put Notice if: (i) the sale of Put Shares to such Put Notice would cause the Company to issue and sell to the Investor, or the Investor to acquire or purchase, a number of shares of the Company’s common units that, when aggregated with all shares of common units purchased by the Investor to all prior Put Notices issued under the Equity Purchase Agreement, would exceed the Maximum Commitment Amount; or (ii) the issuance of the Put Shares would cause the Company to issue and sell to Investor, or the Investor to acquire or purchase, an aggregate number of shares of common units that would result in the Investor beneficially owning more than 4.99% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s common units (the “Beneficial Ownership Limitation”).

If the value of the Put Shares based on the Purchase Price determined for a particular put would cause the Company to exceed the Maximum Commitment Amount, then within two (2) trading days following the end of the Valuation Period the Investor shall return to the Company the surplus amount of Put Shares associated with such put. If the number of the Put Shares (Investment Amount divided by Purchase Price) determined for a particular put exceeds the Beneficial Ownership Limitation, then within two (2) trading days following the end of the Valuation Period the Investor shall return to the Company the surplus amount of Put Shares associated with such put. Concurrently, the Company shall return within two (2) trading days following the end of the respective Valuation Period to



the Investor, by wire transfer of immediately available funds, the portion of the Investment Amount related to the portion of Put Shares exceeding the Beneficial Ownership Limitation.

Further to the Equity Purchase Agreement, the Company agreed that if the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) declares the Registration Statement for the Put Shares effective, then during the 12 month period immediately following the date the SEC declares the Registration Statement for the Put Shares effective, upon any issuance by the Company or any of its subsidiaries of common units or common units equivalents for cash consideration, indebtedness or a combination of units thereof (a “Subsequent Financing”), the Investor shall have the right to participate in up to an amount of the Subsequent Financing (that is not an “Exempt Issuance” as such term is defined in the Equity Purchase Agreement), equal to 50% of the Subsequent Financing (the “Participation Maximum”) on the same terms, conditions and price provided for in such Subsequent Financing; provided, however, where (i) the person or persons through or with whom such Subsequent Financing is proposed to be effected will not agree to such participation by the Investor and (ii) the Investor will not agree to finance the total amount of such Subsequent Financing in lieu of the person or persons through or with whom such Subsequent Financing is proposed to be effected, the Investor shall have no right to participate in such Subsequent Financing.

Further to the Equity Purchase Agreement, the Company agreed to reserve a sufficient number of shares of its common units for the Investor to the Equity Purchase Agreement and all other contracts between the Company and the Investor.

The Equity Purchase Agreement contains customary representations, warranties, covenants and conditions for a transaction of this type for the benefit of the parties.

The foregoing description of the Equity Purchase Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Equity Purchase Agreement, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and which is incorporated herein by reference.

Registration Rights Agreement

On the Execution Date, the Company also entered into a registration rights agreement (the “Registration Rights Agreement”) with the Investor to which the Company is obligated to file the Registration Statement to register the resale of the Put Shares. to the Registration Rights Agreement, the Company must (i) file the Registration Statement within 45 calendar days from the Execution Date, (ii) use reasonable best efforts to cause the Registration Statement to be declared effective under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), within 90 calendar days after the filing thereof, and (iii) use its reasonable best efforts to keep such Registration Statement continuously effective under the Securities Act until all of the Put Shares have been sold thereunder or to Rule 144.

to the Registration Rights Agreement, the Company agreed to pay all reasonable expenses, other than sales or brokerage commissions, incurred in connection with registrations, filings or qualifications to the Registration Rights Agreement, including, without limitation, all registration, listing and qualifications fees, printers and accounting fees, and fees and disbursements of counsel for the Company.

The foregoing description of the Registration Rights Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Registration Rights Agreement, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and which is incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits



VPR Brands, LP. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 e8449ex10-1.htm EQUITY PURCHASE AGREEMENT Exhibit 10.1 EQUITY PURCHASE AGREEMENT This equity purchase agreement (this “Agreement”) is entered into as of February 19,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About VPR BRANDS, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB)

VPR Brands, LP, formerly Soleil Capital L.P., is a technology holding company. The Company is engaged in the electronic cigarette and personal vaporizer industry. The Company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids. The Company owns a portfolio of electronic cigarette and personal vaporizer patents. It designs, markets and distributes a range of e-liquids under the HELUIM brand; designs, markets and distributes electronic cigarettes; prosecutes and enforces its rights; licenses its intellectual property, and develops private label manufacturing programs. The Company’s disposable electronic cigarettes feature a one-piece construction that houses all the components and is utilized until the nicotine or nicotine free solution is depleted. Rechargeable electronic cigarettes feature a rechargeable battery and replaceable cartridge. The personal vaporizers feature a tank and a chamber, a heating element and a battery.