Transcat, Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On July 21, 2020, Transcat, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for its fiscal year 2021 first quarter ended June 27, 2020. The press release is attached to this Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.

In addition, on July 22, 2020, the Company posted slides to the Investor Relations section of its website that will accompany the Company’s earnings conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 22, 2020. The slides are attached to this Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.2.

The information furnished to this Item 2.02, including Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities under such section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Transcat, Inc. Press Release dated July 21, 2020 99.2 Slides for the July 22, 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast



About Transcat, Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. is a provider of calibration and laboratory instrument services and a distributor of professional grade test, measurement and control instrumentation. The Company conducts its business through two segments: service (Service) and distribution (Distribution). Through the Service segment, the Company offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance and other related services, a majority of which are processed through its asset management system, CalTrak (CalTrak). Through its Distribution segment, the Company markets, sells and rents national brand instruments to customers around the globe. The Company is focused on providing its services and products to the life science industries, which include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device manufacturing and other Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-regulated businesses.