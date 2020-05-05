Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

On May 5, 2020, Dr. James A. Hayward, Ph.D., Sc.D., President and CEO of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. is presenting at the Maxim Infectious Disease Virtual Conference. A copy of the presentation is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained herein or in the presentation attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 may be “forward-looking” in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Applied DNA’s future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Applied DNA. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to there being no assurance that our vaccine (or diagnostic) candidate will be successfully shown to provide immunity (or detect) SARS-CoV-2, that the vaccine (or diagnostic) candidate will be approved for use by the U.S. FDA or any equivalent foreign regulatory agency, that the vaccine candidate can be manufactured in large quantities or that third parties with an established presence in vaccine distribution, compliance and marketing will enter into an agreement with the Company or Takis, that positive results in animals may not be predictive of human outcomes after DNA vaccination, that numerous other SARS-CoV-2 vaccines (and diagnostics) are under development by other third parties, any of which may be more successful than the Company’s and Takis’ vaccine candidate (or the Company’ diagnostic candidate) and even if the Company’s and Takis’ vaccine candidate (or the Company’ diagnostic candidate) is successful, it may generate only limited revenue and profits for the Company, the possibility of a failure to make timely payment on its outstanding secured convertible notes and resulting enforcement by noteholders of remedies on collateral which includes substantially all of Applied DNA’s assets, its history of net losses, limited financial resources, limited market acceptance, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including whether any of Applied DNA’s or its partners therapeutic candidates will advance further in the preclinical research or clinical trial process, including receiving clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies to conduct clinical trials and whether and when, if at all, they will receive final approval from the U.S. FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies, the fact that there has never been a commercial drug product utilizing PCR-produced DNA technology approved for therapeutic use and various other factors detailed from time to time in Applied DNA’s SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on December 12, 2019 and our subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on February 6, 2020, and other reports we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Applied DNA undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Presentation by James A. Hayward, Ph.D, Sc.D., President and CEO at the Maxim Infectious Disease Virtual Conference, dated May 5, 2020



About Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. is engaged in creating security solutions addressing the challenges of modern commerce. The Company is also engaged in the large-scale production of specific deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequences using the polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Its principal technology platform includes SigNature DNA, SigNature T DNA, fiberTyping, DNAnet, digitalDNA, SigNify and Beacon. Its SigNify IF portable DNA reader provides definitive real-time authentication of SigNature DNA in the field-DNA becomes a solution for supply chain integrity. SigNature DNA is the Company’s platform ingredient, at the core of all its security solutions. It provides forensic power and protection for a range of applications. SigNature T DNA is a tagging and authentication system specifically designed for textiles and apparel. DNAnet is a DNA marker that can be used to definitively link evidence and offenders to specific crime scenes and help return stolen or lost property to its rightful owner.