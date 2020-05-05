STEREOTAXIS, INC. (OTCMKTS:STXS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On May 5, 2020, Stereotaxis, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release (the “Earnings Press Release”) setting forth its financial results for the 2020 first quarter. A copy of the Earnings Press Release is being filed as Exhibit 99.1 hereto, and the statements contained therein are incorporated by reference herein.

Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Information

Statements are made herein or incorporated herein that are “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated herein that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future events or the Company’s future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause events or the Company’s actual performance or achievements to be materially different than those projected by the Company. For a full discussion of these risks, uncertainties and factors, the Company encourages you to read its documents on file with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2. of Form 8-K, the information contained in Item 2.02 and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall they be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Stereotaxis, Inc. Earnings Press Release dated May 5, 2020.



Stereotaxis, Inc. Exhibit

About STEREOTAXIS, INC. (OTCMKTS:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc. is a United States-based healthcare technology company. The Company is engaged in the development of robotic cardiology instrument navigation systems designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary disease. The Company also provides information management solutions for the interventional lab. The Stereotaxis platform helps physicians to provide patient care with robotic precision and enhanced integration of procedural information. The Company’s Epoch solution includes the Niobe ES remote magnetic navigation system, the Odyssey portfolio of lab optimization, networking and patient information management systems, and the Vdrive robotic navigation system and consumables. The Niobe ES remote magnetic navigation system includes the Navigant software user interface and the QuikCAS catheter advancement system. The Vdrive robotic navigation system with Niobe ES magnetic navigation system provides navigation and stability for diagnostic and ablation devices.