APPIPHANY TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS CORP. (OTCMKTS:APHD) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On May 1, 2020, Appiphany Technologies Holdings Corp., a Nevada corporation (the “Company”), entered into a Consulting Agrement with Lifetime Insurance & Risk Planning, LLC (the “Consultant”). Under the Agreement, the Consultant will provide consulting services related to corporate growth and risk. The company will pay the Consultant $5,000 per month beginning July 1, 2021 for 6 years and issue 2,000,000 shares in exchange for the Consultant’s services.

A form of the Consulting Agreement is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01

Exhibits.

Exhibits. The following exhibits are being filed herewith:



APPIPHANY TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS CORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 f8k050120_ex99z1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 CONSULTING AGREEMENT DATED MAY 1,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About APPIPHANY TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS CORP. (OTCMKTS:APHD)

Appiphany Technologies Holdings Corp. is a development-stage company. The Company is a global brand protection company. The Company’s business model will encompass all areas of protecting intellectual property of global brand owners through risk management, technology innovation and strategic supply chain strategies. Specifically, its core focus is online brand protection or Internet monitoring. Its Web-based platform allows it and its clients to search, identify and take action against illicit, counterfeit, and diverted sales of products purporting to be their product online. Its other offerings include risk management services, custom application software development (Serialization/T&T) and print technology services (forensics, labels and hangtags). Its clientele is focused on the luxury goods industry, as well as the footwear and apparel market. The Company has three primary monitoring platforms: Watchdoga Protect, Watchdoga Locate and Watchdog Weba. It has limited operations.